Pringles Debuts New Bacon and Mac ‘N Cheese Flavors For Limited Time

Attention all chip lovers, Pringles is debuting new flavors for a limited Summer release. New Bacon and Mac ‘N Cheese flavors will be hitting the shelves at your local Walmart and Dollar General Stores. The Mac ‘N Cheese flavor will only be exclusive to Dollar General Stores, however, you can get the bacon flavor at both stores. Mac ‘N Cheese flavor originally debuted during Thanksgiving in 2017, but according to Foodbeast, the flavor wasn’t very appealing. Surely, it was brought back due to a new improved flavor. Try them before Summer is over! Would you try either the Mac ‘N Cheese or Bacon Pringles? What is your favorite chip flavor?