Pringles Introduces Minecraft Snack

Pringles is partnering with Minecraft for the introduction of a new snack.

The new Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew crisps bring the iconic stew to life with a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor in every bite.

Suspicious stew is a virtual in-game food item that provides players with a status effect.

The new chips can be found at retailers nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

What do you imagine Minecraft Pringles will taste like? What flavor Pringles would you like to see invented?