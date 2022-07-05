Pringles Is Trying To Rename A Spider That Looks Like Their Logo

Pringles has started an official petition to rename a spider that looks like their famous logo.

The spider is currently called a Kidney Garden Spider and has what looks like a Mustachioed Mascot, Mr. P with a round white body, and markings that look like two tiny eyes.

On the company’s Twitter page, they shared the photo and petition with the caption, “Meet the Pringles Spider. A real spider with the Pringles face on its back. Help us get the Pringles Spider officially recognized, and adopt one today at PringlesSpider.com”

Do you think the spider should be renamed? What is your favorite Pringles Flavor?