Priscilla Presley has been locked out of Graceland by her granddaughter Riley Keough after she contested the will of Lisa Marie, according to family insiders.

They claim that Elvis’ ex-wife is banned from the estate temporarily after Keough, 33, ‘changed the locks on the upstairs doors and archives’ on a trip to Memphis.

A source told RadarOnline Angie Marchese, Priscilla and Lisa Marie previously had the only keys.

(DailyMail)