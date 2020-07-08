Priyanka Chopra Is Joining Keanu Reeves In ‘Matrix 4’ And The Internet Cannot Keep Calm

Fans of the Matrix movies are excited about the news of Priyanka Chopra, wife of Nick Jonas, joining the cast of Matrix 4. According to Variety, Chopra is close to signing and will start filming in Northern California as soon as lockdown restrictions ease up. Fans took to Twitter to share their joy for India’s top actress signing onto the project, “Many congrats, Priyanka. This is indeed a biggie; am sure you are only gonna make it bigger!” tweeted @Tutejajoginder. “That’s how you keep everyone’s mouth shut #PriyankaChopra in #Matrix4 is an example… Kudos,” wrote TripleH29 (@h29_triple). What do you think of Priyanka Chopra joining Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4?