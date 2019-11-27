Priyanka Chopra surprises husband Nick Jonas with a new puppy for their first anniversary

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Nathan Congleton/NBCHard to believe it's almost been a year since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said "I do." However, the two are still enjoying the honeymoon phase as evidenced by a recent Instagram post.

Jonas couldn't help but gush about the sweet and special anniversary gift his wife woke him up with on Tuesday. "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning," He captioned in the video of his wife gently nudging him awake before unleashing a floppy German Shepherd puppy onto the bed.

Jonas rolls over in confusion as the wriggling puppy, who is sporting a white bow and teal vest, excitedly noses and paws at him. "What?... What?!" He gasps sleepily as he begins to fully process what's happening.

Before the video ends, Chopra then sweetly reveals that the puppy doesn't have a name, to which Jonas has since named Gino. And, like any celebrity pet, little Gino was quickly fashioned with his own Instagram page complete with photos of his new dad snuggling him and spoiling him with new toys.

"I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on," The Jumanji: The Next Level star sweetly revealed.

Nick, who joins The Voice next season as a judge, earned some special attention from his new gig. The series' official Instagram left a thinly veiled hint in the comments section by asking, "Is this your advisor for next season?"

While it's unknown if Gino will make a special appearance on the show, Jonas will sit in the red judge's chair come spring 2020 alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on December 1, 2018... so the "Jealous" singer still has some time to try and outdo his wife's anniversary gift.

