Procol Harum releasing new three-track EP, ‘Missing Persons,’ in May

Credit: Deacon Comms

Veteran U.K. prog-rock band Procol Harum will release a new EP called Missing Persons on May 7.

The three-track collection features two versions of the song “Missing Persons (Alive Forever),” as well as a tune titled “War Is Not Healthy.”

The recordings were completed during the COVID-19 lockdown after a CD of rough mixes of two studio tracks the band had worked on during an earlier session was rediscovered.

“They weren’t written last week, neither are they old,” says frontman Gary Brooker about the songs.

“Missing Persons (Alive Forever)” is an emotive tune that features words by longtime Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid.

“Keith Reid’s lyrics sound incredibly apt for the time we’re living in,” Brooker notes. “[T]his is the sound of Procol Harum today.”

According to a post on Procol Harum’s official website, the band first played an early version of “Missing Persons” at its 40th anniversary concert in July 2007 in London, as well as at some other shows later that year.

Meanwhile, the other song on the EP, “War Is Not Healthy,” offers a reflection on war and its impact on mankind.

The EP can be pre-ordered now at CherryRed.co.uk.

Procol Harum’s last full-length studio album, Novum, was released in 2017.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.