Producers of Beatles, Tom Petty documentary projects among winners of 2022 Producer’s Guild Awards

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were among the winners at 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards, which took place on Saturday, March 19, in Los Angeles.

Billboard reports that the producers for the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back were honored with the award for outstanding producer of non-fiction television. McCartney and Starr, along with the respective widows of John Lennon and George Harrison — Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison — were part of the Get Back production team, as was series director Peter Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back, which premiered last November as a three-part event on Disney+, focused on the January 1969 sessions that yielded the band’s Let It Be album and the group’s historic surprise rooftop concert in London.

Another honoree at the event was Peter Afterman, the producer of the documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, who was presented with the award for outstanding producer of televised or streamed motion pictures.

The film, which looks at the recording of the late Tom Petty‘s 1994 solo album Wildflowers, got its worldwide premiere in November as a free streaming event on Petty’s official YouTube channel.

Another music-related film the producers of which were acknowledged at the ceremony was Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the award for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures.

That movie, which also is nominated this year for the Oscar for Documentary (Feature), focused on the 1969 New York City event The Harlem Cultural Festival, a six-week-long, star-studded series of concerts that included performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, B.B. King and many others.

