Warner Bros is considering casting a woman as the lead in its prequel Willy Wonka film.

Although no names have been released, previous Willy Wonka films starred men, the late Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005.

Producer David Heyman says the new film wouldn’t be a remake but will possibly be an origin story.

If a woman isn’t cast for the role, Ryan Gosling and Justice League actor Ezra Miller have also been considered for the role.

What do you think of a woman portraying Willy Wonka?