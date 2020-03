An upcoming HGTV show will feature the taste of A-list celebrities. Drew and Johnathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers, will host Celebrity IOU. The show will let actors and musicians makeover the home of someone who helped shape their life. Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, Jeremy Renner, and Michael Bublé will be taking part in the surprises. Celebrity IOU premieres on April 13th. Who would you want to do a home makeover for?