Proposal Could Allow Police to Scan your Phone After an Accident to See if you Were Texting

Officials in Nevada are currently considering a legislative proposal that would allow authorities to use a scanning technology to determine if a driver was texting at the time they got into an accident. The technology which officials are dubbing the “textalyzer,” will hook up to the person’s phone and will be able to detect recent activities including calls, messages, and the last time they accessed their social media apps.  Cellebrite, which makes the devices says that though the technology will be able to access certain apps, it will not access or store any personal content.  Some officials reported that they believe this technology will help crack down on distracted driving because at the moment there is no consistent police practice that holds those drivers accountable for traffic crashes linked to distracted driving.   Others believe that the legislation is an invasion of privacy despite the need to crack down on the issue. A similar bill failed in New York in 2017, but lawmakers are hoping to strike a chord with lawmakers in Nevada.

