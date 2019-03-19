Proposed Bill Would Facilitate Banning Pornographic Books from Florida Schools

Two bills being considered in the Florida Legislature would make it easier for certain books to be banned from schools.

If passed, the proposed legislation makes it a felony for a school district to buy a book deemed pornographic.

A big supporter of the bills is the group Florida Citizens Alliance.

They want to see books like “Angela’s Ashes” and “The Awakening” removed from school libraries.

State Representative Mike Hill filed HB 855 in February. The bill was introduced to the House earlier this month.

Rep. Hill believes the bill is essential to protecting children from ‘inappropriate’ content at school.

“To remove pornography out of our public schools. It doesn’t need to be there,” said Rep. Hill.

The bill prohibits school employees from providing materials that could be ‘harmful to students’ or depict sex.

It also requires principals to notify parents and receive written permission from them before students are taught sex education courses.

Rep. Hill said each school board district will come up with a list of approved instructional material available.

He said examples of books that could be banned included “Angela’s Ashes” and “A Clockwork Orange”.

“If a parent objects to a book because of the pornography that’s in that book, they bring it back to the school board and voice their concern,” said Rep. Hill.

He said if parents and the board are not able to come to an agreement, a hearing would then be held by a third-party school resource officer.

Under the current proposed bill, teachers or principals could face felony charges if they provide these materials to students.

Rep. Hill said he plans on amending the bill to reduce that punishment. Click here to read HB 855.

A companion bill has been filed by Senator Debbie Mayfield.