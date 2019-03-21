Proposed Legislation Would Allow Undocumented Immigrants To a Get Florida Driver’s License

Two bills are being considered by lawmakers that would allow undocumented immigrants living in Florida to get a legal state driver’s license.

2 Bills in Florida Legislature to Give Illegals State License – “Florida immigration group throwing support behind Florida legislation to provide driver’s licenses and state IDs to immigrants, no matter what their legal status is.” #RedNationRising #RNRFL https://t.co/iopQIgmrmM — RNR Florida (@RNRFlorida) March 21, 2019

If passed, the legislation would let people living in the state illegally use foreign passports or international birth certificates to get a license.

Currently in Florida a person must prove their are a U.S. citizen or show a resident alien green card to get a driver’s license.

Voters need to present a driver’s license to cast a ballot in Florida.

The bill has not yet been heard by any committees in the Florida House or Senate.