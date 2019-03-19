Prosecutors offer deal to Robert Kraft in local prostitution case

Prosecutors in the local prostitution case that has shaken the South Florida area have offered a deal to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and several others, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported that prosecutors offered to drop solicitation charges against Kraft and several other men if they admitted to have been proven guilty in trial.

However, that information is incorrect, prosecutors did not offer to drop the charges but instead a deferred prosecution agreement “with several conditions” which is standard for first-time offenders in cases like this,” according to State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

According to reports, the State Attorney’s Office issued a blanket deferred prosecution agreement Monday morning.

The offer requires Kraft to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, $200 cost towards the prosecution, take a prostitution awareness course that’s 5 hours long, 100 hours community service, and screening of STDs, according to reports.

The DPA which has reportedly been offered to several others including Kraft would require all parties to appear in court at the same time to accept the deal.

In February, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced his office was charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men with soliciting another to commit prostitution in connection to a sting operation conducted by the Jupiter Police Department.

Jupiter police reports indicate Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and 20.

On the Jan 19th, the transaction lasted approximately forty minutes and on the 20th, about 14 minutes.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office allegedly has video surveillance proving Kraft to have been at the scene on the listed dates.

Kraft has entered a plea of not guilty and has requested a non-jury trial.

It is unclear whether Kraft will take the deal or how it would affect his standing in the NFL.

Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. at 9 a.m.

He is not expected to appear in court.