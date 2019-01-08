Prosecutors push for trial date in Parkland school shooting

Tuesday, prosecutors pushed a judge to set a trial date this fall for Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Valentine’s Day Florida school massacre that killed 17 people.

Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus said at the hearing that the case is “fairly uncomplicated despite its notoriety and magnitude.”

He then asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to schedule the death penalty trial for Cruz in September.

“We are coming up on the anniversary of this incident. Justice requires that this case be resolved as quickly as it can,” Marcus said. “It’s a pretty straightforward case that does not require years and years to prepare for.”

However, the judge says she is reluctant to move that quickly, with Cruz’s lawyers contending they still have large amounts of evidence to review and dozens of witnesses to interview.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill said there are more than 300 front line witnesses on the prosecution’s list and added that capital cases in Broward County typically take two years or more to get to trial.

“We have to do everything we have to do and depose every witness so that we are effective in our representation of Mr. Cruz. There are higher standards of due process,” McNeill said.

Tuesday’s hearing resulted in Judge Scherer setting another status hearing for Feb. 21 and urged both sides to work as quickly as possible.

“We need to keep moving forward,” she said. “I just want to work through this as efficiently as we can.”

Cruz, 20, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In 2018, his attorneys offered a guilty plea in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors rejected that offer and intend to move forward with a trial.

