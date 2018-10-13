Prostitute deported after having sex with FL teen

A British prostitute convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old and taking his virginity has been removed from the U.S. and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Sarah McGill was convicted of lascivious battery in June at the Courtyard Marriott in Orlando after the teenage boy paid her $480 for sex in a Florida hotel room.

McGill who is originally from Selkirkshire, Scotland had been traveling across the country when the young boy found her information on an online escort page.

The 28-year-old was arrested on April 6. after the boy’s father called the police.

She was found guilty of the charge but did not receive jail time only probation.

McGill who uses the escort name “Sophia Bell” was arrested again on Sep. 1 while trying to fly back to Britain from Orlando International Airport over a probation breach.

She was deported to Britain after spending time in Glades County Detention Centre in Moore Haven, Florida for the probation breach, according to immigration officials.

