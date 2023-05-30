Protester with Israeli flag rushes stage at Roger Waters’ Frankfurt show

Mark Wieland/Redferns

Roger Waters‘ This Is Not A Drill tour has been met with a lot of controversy in Europe, and it turns out his show in Frankfurt, Germany, didn’t go off without a hitch this weekend.

Fan-shot footage shows protesters in the audience holding up the Israeli flag, and another protestor rushing the stage and pulling out the flag.

As previously reported, Waters opted to leave out certain elements of his show for the Frankfurt audience, including his wearing of a coat that some felt looked like an SS costume. He said he made “this small — but, I hope, significant — gesture” because the venue where the show took place is the site of where over 3,000 Jews were detained and abused in November 1938 before being sent to concentration camps.

Waters’ This Is Not A Drill tour continues through Europe. It hits Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, May 31. A complete list of dates can be found at rogerwaters.com.

