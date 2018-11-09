Protesters Gather at Broward Supervisor of Elections to Confront Dr. Brenda Snipes

Protesters chanting “Brenda Snipes has got to go” and “late votes don’t count” have gathered outside of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections on Friday at noon.



Trucks full of voting equipment arrive at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office today.



Protesters and politicians are swarming the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill before noon Friday to show their outrage over the

never ending stream of uncounted ballots that keep rolling in to Dr. Brenda Snipe’s office.

Today, Congressman Matt Gaetz will hold a media availability outside the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office to highlight how Brenda Snipes is breaking Florida law.

Where:

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office

1501 NW 40 Ave.

Lauderhill, FL 33313

When:

Friday, November 9, 2018

11:45 AM

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is weighing in on the possible recounts in his home state of Florida.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Rubio, a Republican, criticized Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes, a Democrat.

Rubio said Snipes is incompetent and has a history of violating state and federal laws. He cited Bay County’s successful counting of its votes after suffering damage from Hurricane Michael a few weeks ago, and Broward County still counting some ballots. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Bay County reported 63,768 votes cast.

Broward had 707,223 cast, as of late Thursday afternoon. Rubio also accused Democrats of trying to steal the elections for U.S. Senate and state Commissioner of Agriculture, both of which are close enough to, by law, trigger a manual recount.