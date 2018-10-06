Protestors arrested at capitol ahead of Kavanaugh vote

Saturday, hundreds of protesters flooded the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Witnesses say the demonstrators were yelling “shame” while they marched from the Supreme Court across First Street to the grounds of the Capitol.

Additionally, they were said to have been pushing through police and conducting a sit-in on the east front steps of the Capitol.

The steps are a restricted area, and police began to arrest protesters around 1 p.m., hours before the 3:30 p.m. vote.

Protests have been ongoing throughout the Capitol grounds and Senate office buildings over the past few weeks following professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual misconduct against the SCOTUS nominee.

On Friday, about one-hundred people were arrested ahead of the Senate’s procedural vote which moved Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation forward.

