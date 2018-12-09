Protests Overtake France for Fourth Weekend; Trump Responds

Police in Paris and other parts of France are clashing for the fourth consecutive weekend with “gilets jaunes” or “yellow vest” protestors who are opposed to the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and his cabinet.

On Saturday, officers were forced to fire rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at demonstrators, some of whom are said to have burned vehicles.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told media that 135 people had been wounded in Saturday’s protests across that country. In addition, 1,723 people were held for questioning, and 1,220 were taken into custody.

Macron said he plans to address the demonstrations on Monday.

About 136,000 people across France joined Saturday’s protests across France, according to the interior minister, with about 10,000 of those in Paris. The protests started in reaction to an eco-tax on gas.

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted that the protests merely reinforce his decision not to sign the 2015 Paris Agreement for climate change:

Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

Shops and landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower remain closed, and nearly 8,000 police officers are stationed on on the streets of Paris.

According to one protestor, “We have to change the Republic. People here are starving. Some people earn just 500 euros a month; you can’t afford to live. People don’t want to stop because we want the President to go.”

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that the government is deploying 89,000 security force members across France. He added that “it’s time for dialogue” between politicians and those representing the protestors.

Since the protests began in early November, the French retail sector has lost about $1.1 billion in revenue, according to a spokesperson for the French retail federation.