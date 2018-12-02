Protests Turn Violent in Paris, Damaging Landmarks

The president of France is vowing to hold responsible hundreds of people who allegedly rioted over the weekend, causing damage to streets, buildings and even the city’s famous Arc de Triomphe monument.

President Emmanuel Macron visited the monument on Sunday before holding an emergency meeting with members of his cabinet, one day after central Paris was hit by France’s worst riot in at least 13 years.

According to Paris police, 133 people were injured and 412 were arrested after trashing the streets and throwing rocks at officers during a demonstration against rising taxes and the high cost of living. In addition 23 police officers were injured.

Charred cars, broken windows and downed fences resulting from the riot also littered streets near the renowned Champs-Elysees Avenue.

The incident capped off the third straight weekend of clashes in France’s capital city of a new working-class protest movement dressed in yellow jackets. The protests started on November 17 with motorists who were disappointed about a hike in fuel taxes.

One protestor, Rabah Mendez, said, “It’s difficult to reach the end of the month. People work and pay a lot of taxes and we are fed up.”

On Sunday, Macron said, “(Violence) has nothing to do with the peaceful expression of a legitimate anger” and “no cause justifies” attacking police or damaging property.