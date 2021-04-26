Prototype For First U.S. Dollar Auctioned For $840,000

One of the very first U.S. dollars ever minted is now worth more than $840,000. A copper coin known as the ‘No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar’, which was used as a prototype for the nation’s first currency, just auctioned off for 840 grand – nearly double the expected price. The coin was found buried near the site of the original U.S. Mint in Philadelphia – where it was made in 1794. The ‘No Stars’ part of the name is because it’s missing the stars that were part of the eventual silver dollar design that was put into production. Did you ever collect coins? What were some of the gems of your collection?