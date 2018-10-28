PSL Toddler in Critical Condition After Road Rage Shooting

A Treasure Coast toddler is in critical condition after being shot in the head in what is being described as a road rage incident.

Port St. Lucie Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1000 Southeast Bywood Drive, after the suspect chased the vehicle in which the child was riding from the intersection of Southeast Floresta Drive and Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard.

Police are looking for a black, newer model four-door sedan. They say the driver could be a Hispanic or light-skinned black male.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Aisha Hardison at (772) 871-7324, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.