Public Ticket Sale Day Starts at 10 am on October 1!

Tickets available for over 300 performances and events including Disney’s ALADDIN as part of the

30th Anniversary 2022/2023 Season

(West Palm Beach, FL – September 27, 2022) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts invites everyone to join the 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2022/2023 Season Public Ticket Sale Day on Saturday, October 1 starting at 10 a.m.

Those wishing to purchase their tickets fee-free in person can visit the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach where the Kravis Center is providing light entertainment and refreshments from 9 am to 11 am. Tickets will also be available online at the Official Kravis Center Website, kravis.org beginning at 10 am.

“The Kravis Center has proudly served as the home for the performing arts in Palm Beach County for the past three decades,” says Georgiana Young, Senior Director of Programming. “This year, we are celebrating with a lineup that includes major Broadway blockbusters and legendary performers, as well as exciting international artists who reflect the rich diversity within the arts, and within our own community. Whether its classical music or rock, ballet or contemporary dance, comedy or drama, and everything in between – this season offers something for everyone.”

To get tickets and to see the season’s entire line-up visit the Kravis Center’s official website at kravis.org or view the season brochure at kravis.org/brochure.

This year’s season features 130 different shows and events with more than 300 individual performances, all presented by an array of dynamic, award-winning artists from around the world. Season highlights include:

+ Hilarious Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld, Lewis Black, Nikki Glaser, David Feherty, Dixie’s Tupperware Party, DC’s Reflecting Fools

+ World-Renowned Music Sensations:

Cameron Carpenter, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Boyz II Men, Chris Botti, Tom Rush, DRUMLine Live, Jimmy Webb, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Néstor Torres, Black Violin, Michael Feinstein, Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider, BélO, Grupo Niche, Mark de Clive-Lowe, Mames Babegenush, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jessica Vosk, Monty Alexander, Fela! The Concert, Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd, One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, Live in Central Park (revisited): Simon & Garfunkel, and Soweto Gospel Choir

+ Memorable Musicals & TV Sensations:

National Geographic LIVE, LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical, HERE YOU COME AGAIN: How Dolly Parton Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs; DISENCHANTED, BLUE MAN GROUP; The Kat & Dave Show: David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway and The Price is Right Live

+ Dazzling Dance:

Ballet Palm Beach, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Taj Express: Bollywood Jukebox

+ Returning Events, Programs & Series:

African American Film Festival, Family Fare, Gospel Gala, Lunch & Learn, PEAK Series, Regional Arts Classical Concert Series, Young Artists Classical Concert Series, Adults at Leisure Series and the Annual Kravis Gala.

How to Purchase Tickets:

The Kravis Center will hold its Public Ticket Sale Day for most 2022-2023 season presentations (excluding tickets for certain Kravis On Broadway shows) beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, online at the official Kravis Center Box Office at kravis.org, or by phone at 561.832.7469.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs—serving 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.