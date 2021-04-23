Puerto Rico Is Giving Away 2-week Trips so You Can Work From the Island

Wouldn’t it be nice to get away for a work-cation? Discover Puerto Rico is giving away a two-week trip so you can work from the island.

As a way to get people on board to consider working while also getting in a vacation, Puerto Rico is offering a two-week stay at one of their beautiful, beachy locations such as a floating villa off Fajardo, an Old San Juan apartment, a luxury oceanfront suite at Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa, and a three-bedroom Palmas del Mar condo.

With all the comforts of home being available, like Uber Eats, Walgreens, CVS, and Airbnb, you won’t miss the conveniences.

The “Work In Color” trip includes internet and 5G services so video conferencing is a breeze. And Puerto Rico’s currency is the same as in the states.

(TravelandLeisure)