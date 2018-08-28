Pumpkin Spice Has Arrived At Starbucks…Very Early

Barista Christian Moreno calls for an order as he stands behind a row of coffee cups ready to be filled Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Seattle. Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

One of the sure signs of fall is here.  You’ll find Pumpkin Spice Latte today at a Starbucks near you. This year Starbucks celebrates the 15th birthday of the drink that’s become a big favorite.  You’ve got more choices, too…now you can choose from more than a half-dozen PSL-flavored items, including Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Pumpkin Spice flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup pods. ~ Bill

