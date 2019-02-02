Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring

On Saturday, the famous Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring this year.

Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter weather 104 times while forecasting an early spring just 19 times in the 133-year history of Groundhog Day.

The legend of Groundhog Day which originated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Feb 2., in 1886 cites that if a groundhog sees a shadow due to clear weather, winter will continue for six more weeks, and if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, then spring will arrive early.

“Everyone singing to the world ‘Phil, Phil, Phil’ but predicting the weather that’s my song for 133 years I’ve never been wrong,” Phil’s handler read as another held the animal. “Stop the music, here is my forecast there is no shadow of me a beautiful spring it shall be.”

The prediction was read as a crowd of about 30,000 people cheered on the adorable rodent.