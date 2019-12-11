“Purple Rain” Has Received Another HUGE Honor!

Each year, 25 movies considered to have cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to America’s film heritage are added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

With the 2019 inductees, the Registry now includes a total of 775 flicks encompassing 130 years of cinema, notes Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Prince’s Purple Rain, which earned the Oscar for Best Original Song Score, gets the go, as well as Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, documenting The Band’s final performance.

Also enshrined are Old Yeller and Sleeping Beauty, along with Clerks, Platoon, Boys Don’t Cry, and She’s Gotta Have It.

Which movies do you believe deserve the nod?