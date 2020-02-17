Purple Rain Is The Best Break Up Song. It’s A Break Up Song?! I Didn’t Know That!

Now that Valentine’s Day is OVER…the chocolates are gone, the roses are starting to wilt, is the love fading too? Well, here is a list of the most popular break up song!

1. “Purple Rain” by Prince **For real….how did I not know this is a break up song?!? Did you?””

2. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

3. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

4. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

5. “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast

6. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

7. “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5

8. “Someone Like You” by Adele

9. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers