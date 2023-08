Uproxx.com took on the task of ranking the Top 50 soundtrack albums of all time.

Here are their Top 10:

1. “Purple Rain”, 1984

2. “Saturday Night Fever”, 1977

3. “Pulp Fiction”, 1994

4. “Singles”, 1992

5. “Super Fly”, 1972

6. “Boogie Nights”, 1997

7. “American Graffiti”, 1973

8. “Dazed and Confused”, 1993

9. “Trainspotting”, 1996

10. “A Hard Day’s Night”, 1964

(You can see the complete list here.)