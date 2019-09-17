Putting Up Christmas Decorations Early Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

Are you the kind of person who wants to put up Christmas decorations the minute the leaves turn orange? Well go ahead – psychologists say it can make you healthier. The British publication Hull Daily Mail talked to two psychiatrists who say the urge to decorate for Christmas is tied to nostalgia and “childhood magical emotions of excitement”. Putting up the decorations early, they say, just “extends the excitement” and can help make us happier. When is the right time to put up Christmas decorations? Should they go up before Thanksgiving? Could putting them up too early end up affecting *other* people’s happiness?