Bill says he’d try it,while Jennifer is a no go! Who’s up for some tasty python burgers? That might soon become a reality. State officials are currently working to determine if the Burmese python is safe to eat, based on mercury levels. If so, python meat could end up on the menu in local restaurants and butcher shops. Pythons are an invasive species that began appearing in the Florida Everglades in the 1980’s, threatening local wildlife.