Quantum Leap Sequel Series Coming To Peacock

Peacock is bringing a Quantum Leap sequel series to the streaming platform.

The original series ran for about 5 seasons and left with Sam lost in space.

The synopsis described the sequel as, “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

There has been no official word if Scott Bakula will be returning to play his original character, but there are talks that he might be already signed on.

This new Peacock series is in the works and should be coming out real soon.

