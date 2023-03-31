Queen + Adam Lambert add more Rhapsody Tour dates

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Queen + Adam Lambert have added more dates to their North American Rhapsody Tour.

The band has added eight new dates “due to overwhelming fan demand,” including second shows in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour now features 22 shows overall, opening October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland, and now wrapping November 12 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of shows can be found at queenonline.com.

