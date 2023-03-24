Queen + Adam Lambert announce new North American Rhapsody Tour dates

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing their Rhapsody Tour back to North America. The tour first kicked off in North America in 2019, and now they’ve expanded and updated it for a second leg.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” guitarist Brian May shares. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious.”

“Watch out world.” Lambert adds. “I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

The Rhapsody Tour kicks off October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland, hitting such cities as Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more, and wraps November 11 in Los Angeles, California. You can find a complete list of tour dates at queenonline.com.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. In an attempt to keep the tickets away from scalpers, the band announced that all tickets will be non-transferrable and can only be resold through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. That’s not the case for the shows in New York, Illinois and Colorado, because of laws in those states that prohibit the artist from restricting transfers.

