Queen + Adam Lambert Kick Off ‘Rhapsody’ Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off their massive ‘Rhapsody’ tour this week, their first full show since the release of last year’s wildly successful Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band opened the tour Wednesday night in Vancouver, cramming 34 songs into the setlist and closing, naturally, with “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Freddie Mercury also made an appearance in video form, leading an audience-participation bit and providing vocals for “You Take My Breath Away”.

Are you interested in seeing Queen + Adam Lambert, or is it just not the same without Freddie? Why has Queen caught on so well with younger music fans?