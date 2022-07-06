Queen + Adam Lambert presenting livestream concert event, ‘Rhapsody over London,’ this month

Courtesy of Hollywood Records/DMG

A special presentation of a concert that Queen + Adam Lambert played during the current European leg of their Rhapsody Tour will premiere July 24 via the Kiswe global streaming platform.

The event, dubbed Rhapsody over London, features Queen and Lambert performing in early June during their 10-show run at London’s O2 arena. The 28-song, two-and-a-half-hour concert was documented with 26 cameras and a crew of film technicians over 100 strong.

The presentation, which only will be available until July 31, will also include a live Q&A with Lambert and Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor speaking backstage before the next-to-last show of their European trek in Tampere, Finland.

Four ticket packages are available, and fans who purchase tickets will have the chance to submit questions that the band members may answer live during the Q&A. Questions must be submitted via video by July 19.

All packages include the O2 concert, the July 24 Q&A and a pre-show pass to watch the 2019 documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story. The Show Must Go On will only be available for viewing on July 22 and July 23.

Some packages will also offer a video-on-demand bundle that will give viewers access to the world premiere of the Queen + Adam Lambert concert film Summersonic – Live in Japan, the band’s 2020 concert flick Live Around the World, a 2020 livestreamed Q&A event that featured Lambert, May and Taylor and promoted Live Around the World, and a feature called Meet the Press that compiles highlights from the group’s various press conferences over the last 10 years.

Tickets for Rhapsody over London can be purchased at Livestream.QueenOnline.com.

