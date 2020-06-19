Queen + Adam Lambert "Tour Watch Party" concert special to stream Sunday on band's YouTube channel

Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd.

The show must go on for Queen + Adam Lambert! The British rock legends and their current singer may have been forced to postpone the 2020 European leg of their Rhapsody trek because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a consolation, they will be streaming an hourlong, specially compiled concert event this Sunday, June 21, at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The program, dubbed the “Tour Watch Party,” will premiere at 3 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing for 24 hours. The special will feature highlights from previous Queen + Lambert concert tours, including performances from Rock in Rio festivals in Lisbon, Portugal, and Rio de Janeiro; the Global Citizen Festival in New York City; the Fire Fight Australia show; Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival; the U.K.’s Isle of Wight Festival; and more.

The set will feature renditions of many of Queen’s most popular songs, as well as rarities like “Love Kills” and “I Was Born to Love You.” The program also will include a memorable performance in Dallas of “Fat Bottomed Girls” that featured a special appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The Tour Watch Party screening coincides with what would have been the final show of the U.K. portion of Queen + Lambert’s 2020 European trek, which was to have been held at London’s O2 Arena. The tour now is scheduled to kick off on May 23, 2021, in Bologna, Italy.

By Matt Friedlander

