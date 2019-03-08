Queen Elizabeth II Posted Her First Instagram

Look out now. The Queen is on the Gram! On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II posted for the first time on Instagram.

Her Royal Majesty showed us a picture of a letter. The post was captioned, “Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

She continued, “Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.”

The Queen said she learned about how the museum “championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.” She signed the post, “Elizabeth R.”

Do you know an elderly person who frequently posts on Instagram?