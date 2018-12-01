Queen Had To Fight To Keep This Scene In ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Bohemian Rhapsody is a box office smash, but one of the movie’s big scenes nearly didn’t make the cut – until Queen themselves stepped in to keep it.

Brian May says he and Roger Taylor fought to keep a scene where Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek) tells the rest of the band he wants to make a solo album.

May called the scene ‘gut-wrenching’ and says it’s his favorite in the whole movie, but it nearly wound up on the cutting room floor due to time concerns.

Have you seen Bohemian Rhapsody? Does it live up to the hype?