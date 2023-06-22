Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal Among Kennedy Center Honorees

The honorees for the 2023 Kennedy Center honors have been announced!

The five artists receiving honors include rapper and actress Queen Latifah, actor and comedian Billy Crystal, singer Barry Gibb, opera legend Renee Fleming, and music icon-turned-Twitter favorite Dionne Warwick.

Warwick discussed the honor with Associated Press and said, “As my son said the other day, ‘Congratulations, and it’s about time. I told him everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.”

The celebration will occur on December 3 at Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Who else do you think deserves to be honored by the Kennedy Center?