Queen Latifah Wows During Sunday Night Football’s National Anthem

Queen Latifah wowed fans at the NFL season opener with her dazzling rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at MetLife Stadium.

The Hip-Hop legend sang the National Anthem before the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday night (September 10).

Like the Giants’ 40-0 loss to Dallas, the singer surprised viewers that she had singing chops. People on social media highlighted her accomplishments as a singer.

“People are JUST finding out that Queen Latifah sings?” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Have they not seen ‘Chicago’ or ‘Hairspray’? Or saw that she released two jazz albums? Or even when she played Bessie Smith in that HBO movie?

Did you know Queen Latifah could sing? What is your Queen Latifah singing moment?