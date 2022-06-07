Queen members reveal an archival track featuring the late Freddie Mercury is due out in September

Queen in 1984; David Redfern/Redferns

On Saturday, Queen + Adam Lambert rocked the crowds in front of Buckingham Palace to kick off the star-studded Party at the Palace concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne.

Shortly before the event, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May shared an exciting tidbit of news during a BBC Radio 2 interview, revealing that a previously unheard track by the band featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury is scheduled to be released in September.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor told BBC host Zoe Ball. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.”

Taylor also revealed that the track came from the sessions for Queen’s 1989 album The Miracle, which was the next-to-last record Mercury made with the band before his death from AIDS in 1991.

“It was kind of hiding in plain sight,” May told Ball. “We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Well, no, we can’t really rescue that.’ But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.'”

He added, “It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s a very touching piece from Freddie.”

Taylor concurred, calling the track a “very passionate piece [that] turned out beautifully.”

According to Deadline, the title of the track is “Face It Alone.”

Queen + Adam Lambert recently launched a 2022 European leg of their Rhapsody Tour, which continues Wednesday, June 8, with one of a series of shows that the band is playing at London’s O2 arena.

