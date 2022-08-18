“Queen of Christmas” trademark battle update: Darlene Love issues statement about Mariah Carey

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Mariah Carey‘s attempt to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has encountered more pushback from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love, who has been called the “Queen of Christmas” for many years thanks to her classic holiday song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

After posting a note on Facebook Monday expressing displeasure with Mariah’s attempt to secure the trademark for the phrase to use for everything from clothing to soy milk to dog accessories, Love has now issued a statement to ABC News, in which she says, “I adore Mariah Carey as an artist and songwriter, but to register the term ‘Queen of Christmas’ for her sole usage doesn’t reflect on the holiday spirit of love and gratitude.”

Love’s statement concludes, “‘Queen of Christmas’ should not be exclusive to anyone except for Mary, Mother of Jesus.” Mariah admitted as much herself in an interview last year with BBC Radio, saying, “To me, Mary is the Queen of Christmas.”

Christmas artist Elizabeth Chan, who has also been called “Queen of Christmas” and whose lawyers have asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject Mariah’s trademark application, told ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, “Christmas is meant to be shared, and Christmas is for everyone.”

On GMA Thursday, ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams said of Mariah’s filing, “This is a tough argument for her to make: the idea that she should be able to own all ‘Queen of Christmas’ merchandise moving forward … you have these other singers who’ve specifically used that phrase and [have] been called that, so I don’t see how she’s going to be able to win this sort of trademark application.”

