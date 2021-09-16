Queen pop-up store to open on London’s Carnaby Street in late September

Courtesy of Queen

A special Queen-themed pop-up store celebrating the band’s five-decade history will open later this month on London’s famed Carnaby Street.

The shop, called Queen The Greatest, will open its doors on Tuesday, September 28, and will close in January 2022. The store will feature variety of limited-edition music releases, apparel collaborations, lifestyle products, jewelry and more, with new items made available and special events scheduled each week.

The two-floor shop will feature areas reflecting different eras in Queen history, including ’70s thrift store, ’80s concert performances and tours, ’90s record store, 2000s DVD tribute and 2010s technological concepts.

The fashion collaborations include unisex T-shirts and sweatshirts from Champion, denim items from Wrangler, and silver and gold jewelry from U.K. jewelry designer Johnny Hoxton.

Proceeds from an exclusive Freddie Mercury T-shirt sold at the store will benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust AIDS charity founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Queen manager Jim Beach.

After September, each upcoming month that the shop is open in 2021 will have a theme reflecting special merch that will go on sale. October is Music Month, November is Art & Design Month, and December is Magic Month.

During October, limited-edition music releases be available at the store, including an exclusive vinyl version of Queen’s Greatest Hits compilation, as well as both new and recent solo releases from May and Taylor.

In November, the shop will be selling special items from Japanese designer Tokolo and a teddy bear from Steiff, as well as offering a first look at an upcoming Queen pinball machine.

December will see the arrival of some magical Queen-themed Christmas items, including a Rubik’s Cube, holiday apparel, cards, wrapping paper and more.

Items from the store also will be available for purchase online.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.