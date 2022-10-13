Queen Premiere Previously Unheard Freddie Mercury Song “Face It Alone”

Queen have revealed a previously unheard, deeply emotional song they recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1988.
Face It Alone, which the late singer recorded during sessions for 1989 album The Miracle, was given its premiere by BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce on Thursday.
“We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about,” drummer Roger Taylor said about the track in June.
“It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”
The song is one of six unreleased tracks to feature in a forthcoming box set of The Miracle, four of which feature Mercury’s vocals.