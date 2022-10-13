Queen releases unheard track, “Face It Alone”; announces plans for expanded ‘The Miracle’ reissue

Hollywood Records/DMG

The previously unheard archival Queen track “Face It Alone,” which features the late Freddie Mercury on vocals and was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 studio album The Miracle, has just been released as a digital download and via streaming formats.

In addition, a lyric video for the tune has premiered at Queen’s official YouTube channel.

“Face It Alone” serves as the lead single from an upcoming expanded reissue of The Miracle, dubbed The Miracle Collector’s Edition, which will be released on November 18. The recording was rediscovered during the process of putting the collection together.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” admits Queen drummer Roger Taylor, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

The Miracle Collector’s Edition features five CDs, one vinyl LP, a Blu-ray disc, a DVD and a 76-page hardback book.

The CDs include a remastered version of the original 10-track album; a disc featuring early takes and versions, demos, in-studio conversations and unheard tracks; a CD titled Alternative Miracle that compiles extra tracks from The Miracle sessions, B-sides, extended versions and more; a disc of instrumental and backing tracks from the record’s 10 songs; and a CD of archival interviews with the band’s members.

The LP features an originally planned 11-track version of The Miracle, which features “Too Much Love Will Kill You” — a song that later appeared on Queen’s 1995 Made in Heaven album.

The Blu-ray and DVD contain promotional videos of five Miracle songs — “I Want It All,” “Breakthru,” “The Invisible Man,” “Scandal” and the title track — as well as archival interviews and features about the making of the clips and the album cover.

You can preorder The Miracle Collector’s Edition now.

