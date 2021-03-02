Queen: Rock Tour! is a rhythm game that is now available now on Android and Apple devices! It gives you the opportunity to perform with an animated version of QUEEN, playing the guitar and banging on the drums while you tap tiles in time with 20 classic Queen songs!

Featuring 20 classic Queen songs, including “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “We Are the Champions!” The game is even set at 10 different historic concert venues!

More than 40 costumes to choose from throughout the band’s history too. High scores unlock band trivia and exclusive photos from the band’s official archives.