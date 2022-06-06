Queen, Rod, Elton, Duran Duran, Diana Ross among artists who rocked Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday

Adam Lambert and Queen’s Brian May; Kerry Davies – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen + Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Duran Duran and Diana Ross were among the performers Saturday night at The Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70-year reign that took place in front of London’s Buckingham Palace.

The event was viewed by a TV audience of 13.3 million, while thousands and thousands of flag-waving spectators crammed the Mall leading to the Palace to watch in person. The show was highlighted by a spectacular video display projected onto the palace.

The concert kicked off with an adorable video showing Queen Elizabeth having tea with a CGI version of Paddington Bear, in which both shared their love of marmalade sandwiches. Then, Her Majesty began striking her teacup in a familiar rhythm: the unmistakable drumbeat that starts Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Cut to Buckingham Palace, where Queen and Lambert got the crowd going with that song, followed by “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Are the Champions.”

Rod Stewart sang his chart-topping U.K. hit “Baby Jane” and then led a massive singalong as he belted out, of all things, Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline,” which is a soccer anthem in the U.K. Duran Duran performed “Notorious” and “Girls on Film,” joined by Nile Rodgers of Chic on guitar.

In a performance taped in the Red Drawing Room at Windsor Castle that was projected onto the Palace, Elton John sang “Your Song” and, addressing the Queen, said, “Long may you reign.” Ross closed out the festivities with performances of “Chain Reaction,” “Thank You” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The event also featured speeches from Prince Charles and Prince William, as well as performances by Alicia Keys, George Ezra and others.

