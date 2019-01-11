Queen, Sponge Bob and Chris Pratt! It’s What We Talked About Today At CBS12!

When you want hard hitting news, you tune in to CBS12! The One To Turn To! When you want Hollywood nonsense and fun, you tune in to Trending With Tracy every Friday morning on CBS12!

It was huge in theaters, it won Golden Globes, now a new version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is hitting theaters today! In this version – the song lyrics will be displayed on the screen, so we can all sing along loudly and awkwardly operatically! That doesn’t sound annoying at all.

Big game coming up here in just a couple weeks, still don’t know who’s in it and only kind of know who the half time show is going to include. MAROON 5 and TRAVIS SCOTT.

People online are making requests of what to sing – one of them being “Sweet Victory” by “SpongeBob SquarePants”.