Queen, Sponge Bob and Chris Pratt! It’s What We Talked About Today At CBS12!

When you want hard hitting news, you tune in to CBS12!  The One To Turn To!  When you want Hollywood nonsense and fun, you tune in to Trending With Tracy every Friday morning on CBS12!

It was huge in theaters, it won Golden Globes, now a new version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is hitting theaters today!  In this version – the song lyrics will be displayed on the screen, so we can all sing along loudly and awkwardly operatically!  That doesn’t sound annoying at all.  

———————–
 
Big game coming up here in just a couple weeks, still don’t know who’s in it and only kind of know who the half time show is going to include. MAROON 5 and TRAVIS SCOTT.
 
People online are making requests of what to sing – one of them being “Sweet Victory” by “SpongeBob SquarePants”.

It currently has more than 1.1 million signatures.

—————–

One of our favorite actors is going on an interesting diet – one based on The Bible!  It’s Chris Pratt!  It’s called the Daniel Fast, 21 days of prayer and fasting. They’re saying it’s “similar to a vegan diet.” Users only eat foods “grown from the seed,” and can have all fresh, frozen, canned or dried vegetables and fruits. 

On the NO list –  meat or animal products like eggs, sweeteners like honey, fried foods,Plus, followers can only have water to drink — no coffee, tea, soda or alcohol.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bus Driver Saves Baby An Academy Award Winner Is Headed To HBO Chris Rock Will Not Host the Oscars Again “Star Trek 4” Shelved By Paramount Peeps Is Offering Fans A Chance To See The Inside Of Their Factory Woodstock Is Officially ON! Who Would You Want To See?
Comments